First boy with Down syndrome wins Gerber baby contest

For the first time in the company's history, Gerber announced that a baby with Down syndrome is the winner of the Gerber Baby Photo Contest.

Lucas Warren is an 18-month-old boy from Georgia, and the first child with Down syndrome to win the annual contest.

Lucas Warren is the first child with Down syndrome to be a Gerber "Spokesbaby" in the company's 91-year history https://t.co/TrJsuGKDTQ pic.twitter.com/RUHXZlziD3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2018

He was selected from among 140,000 entries after his parents say he was entered into the baby photo contest on a whim.

A huge congrats to the incredible Lucas- the first #GerberBaby w/ Down syndrome since the contest started in 1920! https://t.co/eTHmKFFEx7 — Global Down Syndrome (@GDSFoundation) February 7, 2018

Lucas will be featured on Gerber's social media campaign throughout the year and his family will receive $50,000.

The contest has been around since 1928 when the now-iconic sketch of Ann Turner Cook was recognized as the company's logo. Cook recently celebrated her 91st birthday.

