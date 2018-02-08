First boy with Down syndrome wins Gerber baby contest - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

First boy with Down syndrome wins Gerber baby contest

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
For the first time in the company's history, Gerber announced that a baby with Down syndrome is the winner of the Gerber Baby Photo Contest.

Lucas Warren is an 18-month-old boy from Georgia, and the first child with Down syndrome to win the annual contest.

He was selected from among 140,000 entries after his parents say he was entered into the baby photo contest on a whim. 

Lucas will be featured on Gerber's social media campaign throughout the year and his family will receive $50,000.

The contest has been around since 1928 when the now-iconic sketch of Ann Turner Cook was recognized as the company's logo. Cook recently celebrated her 91st birthday.

