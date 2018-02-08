Maple Heights firefighters pull person from burning home

In Maple Heights, firefighters pulled a person from a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Maple Heights Fire Department, crews responded to the home in the 15000 block of James Avenue around 6 a.m.

The victim was rescued from the second-floor of the home. The condition of the person is not known at this time.

Firefighters from several surrounding departments respond for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

