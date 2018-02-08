'Tearless' onions being sold in Cleveland Giant Eagle, Marc's stores

You can wipe your eyes and hang up your goggles. The first tearless sweet onions are coming to Cleveland.

According to the National Onion Association, there are more than 1.1 million Google searches for cutting an onion without crying. Now it is possible with this breakthrough product.

Sunions do not contain the compounds responsible for typical tearing that results from an slicing an onion.

The unique product is not genetically modified and is grown through an all-natural crossbreeding program. They are currently grown in Nevada and Washington.

“This onion is the product of more than 30 years of research and development to grow an onion that actually decreased in pungency during storage,” said Sunions breeder Rick Watson.

The vegetable will be available at Cleveland area Giant Eagle and Marc's grocery stores beginning on Friday.

