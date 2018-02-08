Tickets to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony go on sale Thursday

Rock Hall Induction ceremony go on sale to the public Feb. 8. (Source: WOIO)

Tickets to the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, and are expected to sell out quickly.

The 2018 induction class includes Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, and Nina Simone.

A weeks worth of events leading up to the induction ceremony begin on April 4. Highlights include local restaurant specials, music performances, a new Hall of Fame experience, and a downtown Cleveland fireworks show.

The Rock Hall generates over $100 million for the city, and the Inductions are projected to generate an additional $15 million

The actual ceremony will take place on Friday, April 14 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

If tickets sell out before you get one, the event will be simulcasted from the Rock Hall plaza. Tickets are priced at $26.

Visit Ticket Master or call 800-745-3000 to purchase tickets. A two-ticket limit applies to all purchases.

