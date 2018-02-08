Copy-Tickets to the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony expected to go fast

Rock Hall Induction ceremony go on sale to the public Feb. 8. (Source: WOIO)

Tickets to the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are expected to sell out quickly when they go on sale to the public next month, but there are plenty of once-in-a-lifetime experiences happening right here in Cleveland, April 7-14.

The festivities include the grand opening of the newly transformed Hall of Fame Experience. Book your travel and make plans now at rockhall.com.

The Induction Ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio.

Tickets go on sale to the public on February 8 (Rock Hall Members on February 6) at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The actual ceremony will take place on Friday, April 14 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

It will honor this year's inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Induction Week highlights include:

• Dozens of local restaurants, music venues and shops hosting Induction-themed events and specials during the week.

• *NEW* Grand opening of an all-new Hall of Fame Experience. Updates are part of an on-going multi-year, multimillion dollar transformation of the visitor experience at the Museum.

• Celebration Day, Powered by PNC and sponsored by Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Medical Mutual, at the Museum with free admission, live music, activities & food trucks, culminating with the Rock 'N Blast fireworks show sponsored by Cleveland Partnership and Cleveland Alliance (shot from Mall B in downtown Cleveland and visible from the Rock Hall plaza and multiple locations around town).

• Official Simulcast at the Rock Hall.

• Live music and performances at the Rock Hall and throughout the City.

• Added Stories of Rock, education programs, films and more to enhance your Museum visit.

• And, of course, the Induction Ceremony with a star-studded red carpet!

