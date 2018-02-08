JR Smith, wife Jewel reveal gender of baby No. 4 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

JR Smith, wife Jewel reveal gender of baby No. 4

JR Smith and his wife Jewel shared a video on Instagram that revealed the gender of the baby their expecting.

The two popped a balloon that read "He? She? Pop to see!" and out poured the pink confetti.

Smith's fellow Cavs teammates Tristan Thompson, who is expecting a child of his own, and Jae Crowder witnessed the gender reveal.

Smith then shared a video revealing the baby's gender to one of their three daughters.

The couple announced Jewel's fourth pregnancy in Dec. 2017.

Their youngest child, Dakota, was born prematurely in Jan. 2017 at only 21 weeks. She spent several months in a local NICU under intensive hospital care.

Now, Dakota is healthy and doing well.

