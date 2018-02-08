JR Smith, wife Jewel reveal gender of baby No. 4

JR Smith and his wife Jewel shared a video on Instagram that revealed the gender of the baby their expecting.

The two popped a balloon that read "He? She? Pop to see!" and out poured the pink confetti.

Smith's fellow Cavs teammates Tristan Thompson, who is expecting a child of his own, and Jae Crowder witnessed the gender reveal.

Smith then shared a video revealing the baby's gender to one of their three daughters.

The couple announced Jewel's fourth pregnancy in Dec. 2017.

Oh yea baby #4 We live!!! .We lit! ??????????(She Pregnant) ???????????? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 14, 2017

Their youngest child, Dakota, was born prematurely in Jan. 2017 at only 21 weeks. She spent several months in a local NICU under intensive hospital care.

Now, Dakota is healthy and doing well.

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 5, 2018 at 10:26am PST

