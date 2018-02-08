22-year-old Oberlin man killed in hit-skip accident

Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 22-year-old Oberlin man.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Oberlin police were called to State Roue 58 and Union Street, for a report of a man lying in the road.

Kyle Gutierrez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe Gutierrez was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on State Route 58.

That vehicle will likely have fresh front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oberlin police at 440-774-1061.

