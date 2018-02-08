Death sentence upheld for Sandusky man who raped, killed mom & two children

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a woman and her two young children.

Thursday's 6-1 ruling from the court comes in the case of Curtis Clinton.

He was sentenced to die for killing 23-year-old Heather Jackson, her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son in Sandusky in northern Ohio in 2012.

Court records say the victims were strangled. Clinton was also convicted during his jury trial of raping the 3-year-old girl. The 46-year-old Clinton denied the charges.

The court rejected arguments from Clinton's attorneys that allegations he choked and raped a 17-year-old girl a week earlier shouldn't have been used as evidence to bolster the case against him in the family's killing.

Clinton's attorney declined to comment.

