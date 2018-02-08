WATCH LIVE: Eagles fans flock to Philly for Championship parade

Die-hard fans Jon Jankowski and his dad supporting local newspapers after a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win! #FlyEaglesFly. (Source: Jon Jankowski)

The NFL championship parade that the Philadelphia Eagles and thousands of their fans have wanted for so long is finally underway.

The Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Sunday's Super Bowl by a score of 41-33.

Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo are shut down for the day.

Players and fans are packing Broad Street for the 5-mile route.

The parade starts off at the stadium and will end at the art museum's "Rocky" steps.

The Cleveland Police Department is even wishing the Eagles well. It wasn't too long ago the Cleveland was celebrating its first major sports victory with a huge parade.

Hey, @PhillyPolice it's gonna be a long day! We feel ya. Had a little championship party here ourselves in 2016 and a few fans stopped by ???? We hope today goes as well for you as #CavsParade went for us! Stay safe! #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/jQdQDbW7KM — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) February 8, 2018

Organizers are expected as many as 2 million people to gather for the Eagles parade.

