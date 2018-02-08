Cleveland bishop on trial for sexually assaulting teenager

The jury trial for a Cleveland bishop accused of sexually assaulting a teenager for three years began Thursday morning.

John Kelly is a bishop at Shepherds of Joshua New Beginnings Church.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have charged Kelly with sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition.

According to prosecutors, Kelly molested a 15-year-old girl from 2014-2017.

Kelly, 61, was indicted in Nov. 2017.

He also has a prior criminal conviction for aggravated assault.

