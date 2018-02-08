TRADED! Cavs send Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to Lakers, reports say

The Cleveland Cavaliers is making moves just hours before NBA trade deadline expires.

According to ESPN, the Lakers are sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to Cleveland in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavs 2018 first-round pick.

Lakers sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to the Cavaliers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Basketball fans around Cleveland and across the nation agree, if there is one team that needs to be wheeling and dealing, it's the Cavs.

Despite being home to the best player in the league, the team still needs a lot.

But what's most visibly missing from the Cavs is its defense.

Will Thursday's trade help fix the team's broken defense?

