TRADED! Cavs send Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye out west

TRADED! Cavs send Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to Lakers, reports say

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Isaiah Thomas. (Source AP Images) Isaiah Thomas. (Source AP Images)
Channing Frye (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers) Channing Frye (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND, OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers is making moves just hours before NBA trade deadline expires.

According to ESPN, the Lakers are sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to Cleveland in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavs 2018 first-round pick. 

Basketball fans around Cleveland and across the nation agree, if there is one team that needs to be wheeling and dealing, it's the Cavs. 

Despite being home to the best player in the league, the team still needs a lot.

But what's most visibly missing from the Cavs is its defense.

Will Thursday's trade help fix the team's broken defense?

