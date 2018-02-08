JR Smith pleads guilty to traffic ticket

JR Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers (Source: WOIO)

Cavs guard JR Smith pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a traffic charge.

Smith was cited by police for driving recklessly on Oct. 12 in Bay Village.

Smith and his attorney appeared before Rocky River Municipal Court Judge Brian Hagan at 8 a.m.

The Cavs player pleaded guilty to the charge of willful or wanton disregard of safety persons/property.

Judge Hagan gave Smith a $150 fine and closed the case.

