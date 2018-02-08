Report: Whataburger in 'trade talks' with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Basketball fans could not keep up with all the breaking news. (Source: AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and other players around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Basketball fans could not keep up with all the breaking news.

TRADED! Gone are D-Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Frye, Shumpert, Crowder & Rose

During all the chaos, Whataburger released the 'latest rumor.'

BREAKING: Cavs in negotiations to trade remainder of team for a year of Whataburger — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) February 8, 2018

There were mixed views on the trade rumor.

"And one in downtown Cleveland. We are smart burger people here," one person tweeted at Whataburger.

"Wouldn't make that trade for Whataburger. I would do it for InNOut Burger though," another person posted on Twitter.

