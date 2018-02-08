Cleveland Clinic Police asking workers to be on the lookout for potential baby snatcher

Cleveland Clinic police have posted an alert flyer at Fairview Hospital for Dawn Marie Brown.

Brown is known to have scouted the Fairview Hospital Birthing Center and is likely familiar with area and procedures used.

According to the poster, Brown is reportedly running an ongoing scam involving a fake pregnancy. As her story is now being publicly challenged, Cleveland Clinic has requested workers to be on the lookout for Dawn Marie Brown.

Investigators are concerned that Brown could attempt to take a baby from the hospital.

Cleveland Clinic police officers are asking workers that if she is seen on their site to contact them immediately.

