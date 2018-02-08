Draymond Green said Cleveland Cavaliers 'made some good moves'

The Warriors played the Cavs in December and January this season. (Source AP Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Cleveland Cavaliers made some good moves on Feb. 8.

The Cavs traded Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and other players around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Basketball fans could not keep up with all the breaking news.

TRADED! Gone are D-Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Frye, Shumpert, Crowder & Rose

"It's interesting, really interesting," Green said.

The Warriors played the Cavs in December and January this season.

Draymond Green on the Cleveland overhaul: "It's interesting, really interesting...Feels like they made some good moves." pic.twitter.com/5YY75NFGk9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2018

Golden State won each game.

Report: Whataburger in 'trade talks' with the Cleveland Cavaliers

"They made some good moves," Green said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.