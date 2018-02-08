Cleveland man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a grandmother's car on Mother's Day

A Cleveland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a grandmother's car on Mother's Day in 2017.

According to the United States Department of Justice 21-year-old Justice Shairon Motley-Lipscomb pleaded guilty to carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Investigators said Motley-Lipscomb approached the 67-year-old victim while she stood in her driveway talking on her phone to her daughter.

Authorities said the woman just got back from church when Motley-Lipscomb showed a firearm and stole the victim's 2008 Buick Enclave.

