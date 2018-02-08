Cuyahoga County Community College offering Assistance for those displaced by disaster

Cuyahoga Community College will offer tuition assistance this summer to help students from Puerto Rico who relocated to Northeast Ohio after Hurricane Maria.

In addition, the college is working with the Ohio Department of Higher Education to formalize a partial tuition waiver to offer credit hour savings in future semesters for those displaced by the disaster.

"Our goal is to provide an affordable educational opportunity to fellow citizens who arrived in Northeast Ohio to rebuild their lives," Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. "We want to provide our neighbors every opportunity to succeed in their new home and to become vibrant members of the community through education and training."

The tuition reduction plan builds on Tri-C's efforts to help those displaced by Hurricane Maria. The college is among the many local organizations behind Bienvenidos a Cleveland, a collaborative project designed to assist families relocating from Puerto Rico.

For more information contact Tri-C's Hispanic Council at (216) 987-5359.

