Shaker Heights Police issue missing adult alert for 93-year-old man

This is a photo of what his car looks like. (Source Police)

Police are looking for Sterling Glover. (Source Police)

The Shaker Heights Police Department have issued a missing adult alert for a 93-year-old man.

Investigators said Sterling Glover drives a 2016 Toyota Camry.

He has an Ohio plate with a registration of MCT-1882.

Anyone with information about Glover can call police at 216-491-1220.

Police have shared a picture of the his car looks like.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

