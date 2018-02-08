Shaker Heights Police issue missing adult alert for 93-year-old - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shaker Heights Police issue missing adult alert for 93-year-old man

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking for Sterling Glover. (Source Police) Police are looking for Sterling Glover. (Source Police)
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

The Shaker Heights Police Department have issued a missing adult alert for a 93-year-old man.

Investigators said Sterling Glover drives a 2016 Toyota Camry.

He has an Ohio plate with a registration of MCT-1882.

Anyone with information about Glover can call police at 216-491-1220.

Police have shared a picture of the his car looks like.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

