UPDATE: Shaker Heights police safely locate missing 93-year-old man

This is a photo of what his car looks like. (Source Police)

Police are looking for Sterling Glover. (Source Police)

UPDATE: The Shaker Heights Police Department say 93-year-old Sterling Glover has been located.

He was reported missing on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said Sterling Glover drives a 2016 Toyota Camry.

He has an Ohio plate with a registration of MCT-1882.

Anyone with information about Glover can call police at 216-491-1220.

Police have shared a picture of the his car looks like.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.