You can rent art from the Akron-Summit County Public Library

Soon you'll be able to check out works of art, just like you're able to rent books and DVDs at the library.

"This art that you see here now will be going across the street," Akron Art Museum Employee Jessica Fijalkovich said.

The art's heading right to the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Soon you can have it hanging up right in your home.

"Anyone with a library card will be able to rent out these original works of art for 4 weeks at a time with up to five renewals," Fijalkovich said.

"We're hoping to engage with new audiences and introduce them to collecting art and to a lot of the artists that we actually have exhibited at the museum," Fijalkovich said.

Though you'll have the opportunity to hang the art on your wall, staff members say that you might not want to keep it for too long, because fines apply just like any other item.

"If they go missing or they're damaged, fines will be up to $500," added Fijalkovich.

It's pretty simple. Rent the Art. Hang it up for as long as the library will allow. Return it. Small price for a big deal of art work.

"We don't wan't to dissuade anyone with like a price tag or something on it. We want it to be just as friendly as checking out a book or movie," Concluded, Fijalkovich.

There will be an opening reception for the new art program at the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

