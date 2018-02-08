Cuyahoga Falls man found following missing person alert

John Zuckett, 80, of Cuyahoga Falls, was last seen driving a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson, similar to the model shown. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

A missing adult alert was issued by the Ohio Attorney General's Office after an elderly Cuyahoga Falls man left his home and failed to return.

The alert was canceled Thursday evening when the man surfaced.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, John Zuckett, 80, drove away from his Hollywood Avenue residence on Thursday at 5:35 p.m.. triggering alarm in the community.

Zuckett was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Ohio license plates (plate no: HFA2304).

Zuckett is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Zuckett reportedly suffers from dementia.

