Northeast Ohio weather timeline: Arctic temps, snow and rain will grind against Friday commutes

A very challenging forecast is ahead of us the next few days. We have very cold air to our north and warmer air south. Northern Ohio will be wedged in the middle. There lies the problem. A front will establish itself right over us. A slug of moisture comes in from the west overnight. Snow develops from west to east.

It will be snowing across the area tomorrow morning. Expect another slow commute. The current thinking is a general 1 to 4 inches along the lakeshore counties. Heavier snow is expected in Northwest Ohio. We expect the snow to mix with sleet or rain during the afternoon in spots as temperatures warm close to 40 degrees. A light wintry mix is in the forecast Friday night. The front will shift south on Saturday. More moisture along this front will lead to a light icy mix on Saturday.

Here's the hour-by-hour Friday timeline:

3 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Snow begins overnight, especially along the lakeshore. 1-2" possible for the northern counties. Lesser amounts inland.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Snow continues, mainly north, possible even north of the shoreline, another 1", lesser south.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Snow along the lakeshore, or out over Lake Erie with rain also mixing in.

