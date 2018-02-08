30-year-old man gunned down on Cleveland's East Side

A 30-year-old man was shot to death on Cleveland's East Side Thursday night.

According to police, the man was gunned down near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to MetroHealth hospital where he died

No suspects have been arrested yet, and the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is working the scene.

