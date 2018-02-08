34-year-old man dies after suffering head trauma on Cleveland's East Side

A 34-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street on Cleveland's East Side Thursday night.

According to police, the man was found near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to MetroHealth hospital where he died

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is working the scene, and the cause of death is unknown.

From Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:

"Today at approximately 5:30pm officers responded to the intersection of E. 55/Blanche for a male down in the street. The male was found with head trauma. He was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. At the hospital it was learned that the 34 year old male victim had a pacemaker. The cause of death is not yet determined. Members of the Homicide Unit along with the CCMEO responded to the scene and to the hospital for investigation. The CCMEO will determine the final cause of death. This matter remains under investigation."

