Grayton Road Tavern updates times and places you can buy 'Queen of Hearts' tickets

The Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” weekly drawing has come and gone with no winner!

According to the tavern's website you can purchase tickets from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Grayon Road Tavern.

You can buy tickets from four different Harry Buffalo locations (Ticket sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. on Wednesday):

North Olmsted

Elyria

Parma

Highland Heights.

You can also buy tickets at J's Skills in North Ridgeville

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets will be suspended at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lucky J's in Lorain

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets suspended at 10 p.m. on Tuesday

Next week's jackpot is expected to hit at least $1.6 million.

More than 475,000 tickets were purchased this week alone.

Over the last two weeks, the winner-take-all jackpot has ballooned from $550,000 to this week's seven-figure grand total.

The frenzy to buy tickets surged due to the high jackpot, but also because players have better odds of winning this game as opposed to the Ohio Lottery.

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 54 cards, jokers included, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they write their name and phone number, then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

The remaining card numbers are: 20, 28, 30, 41, 45, 49, 50, 52.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the Queen of Hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only one person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

Participants do not need to be present to win, but the drawing nights bring in big crowds.

Last week’s jackpot exceeded $822,000.

Only eight cards are left after the seven of diamonds was pulled this week.

