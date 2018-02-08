Amish man dies in horse-drawn trailer accident in Ashland County

A 51-year-old Amish man from Polk has died after a horse-drawn trailer accident. (Source: Raycom Media)

Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 on State Route 89 near County Road 620.

Authorities said a flat-bed trailer was southbound on State Route 89.

Meno L. Yoder was riding the trailer while hauling a large stack of flat lumber.

Officials said the trailer went off of the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Investigators said the lumber became dislodged from the trailer and the victim was ejected.

Authorities said Yoder suffered fatal injuries.

The victim was not wearing a restraining device, according to investigators.

Officials said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors.

