More than 20 people have died from the flu in Cuyahoga County this season

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports more than 20 people have died from the flu in the county this season.

That brings the total deaths for the season to 21.

Three women from Cleveland and one Highland Heights woman have died from the flu in the county recently.

Officials said there has been 1,450 hospitalizations this season, 1,195 hospitalizations since Christmas.

The health department is recommending that all residents older than six months of age receive a flu shot.

