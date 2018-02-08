Juvenile Justice Center reform a must before more violence erupts (Editorial)

What happens when you take unruly teens, many with violent criminal records, and pack them in an already crowded, poorly supervised facility? You get exactly what happened Jan. 8 at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center: a flat-out riot.
After SWAT moved in and the dust settled, damage was estimated at a mind boggling $200,000. But should anyone be surprised?
A study commissioned by the county sheriff says the facility was woefully understaffed, and those who do work there are ill-trained to handle an uprising like the one last month.
For several years now, we've been reporting on a growing gang presence in the juvie center. Many of its residents are hardened criminals with rap sheets for aggravated robbery, carjacking and even murder -- that's not the misguided youths that the facility was intended for.
Maybe the January riot has served as a wake-up call. The center's superintendent announced his retirement and there's talk of major reforms. One that certainly warrants consideration: putting control of the juvenile center in the hands of the sheriff.
The best that can be said is that no one was seriously hurt -- this time. Changes to the juvenile center must come quickly, before someone is.
