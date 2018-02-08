Lakewood carjacking suspect in custody following high-speed police chase, crash

Police took a man, who is believed to be involved in a rash of violent Lakewood carjackings, into custody following a multi-city police chase that ended with a crash on Cleveland's east side.

The suspect, who is in his mid-20s, crashed the stolen SUV into a utility pole near the intersection of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The crash resulted in downed power lines and a road closure that lasted into the morning commute.

Bratenahl police say the suspect was taken to an area hospital, and later released to police.

According to Lakewood police, the vehicle was stolen from the west side on Thursday.

It was one of three vehicles recently stolen at gunpoint from the Lakewood area. The Lakewood Police Department believes the suspect is also connected to:

On Feb. 1, a man had his Chevy Cruze taken from him by two male suspects in the Aldi's parking lot on West 117th Street. Investigators said the motorist was injured during the crime.

O Feb. 5 occurred around 8 p.m. at Marc's Plaza. Authorities said a man was approached by five to eight males who threatened him, pointed something at him and took his vehicle and wallet. Officials said the suspects drove off in an unknown direction. Authorities spotted the car around West 117th Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the officer began a pursuit into Cleveland that was eventually stopped due to safety concerns.

Investigators said a carjacking on Feb. 6 happened around 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of Clifton Avenue. A woman told police she was parking her car when a group of men robbed her of her Nissan X-Terra at gunpoint.

