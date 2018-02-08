Suspects allegedly involved in violent Lakewood carjackings caught after high-speed chase

Two suspects believed to be involved in a rash of violent Lakewood carjackings were taken in Thursday night following a multi-city police chase that came to a crashing halt on Cleveland's East Side.

The suspects were taken to University Hospitals after they struck a pole near the intersection of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The silver SUV the suspects were driving was reportedly stolen from Lakewood Thursday, and spotted by police in Bratenahl who then chased the suspects into Cleveland.

The high-speed crash downed power lines and shut the intersection down as police and Cleveland Public power crews processed the scene and repaired the wires, respectively.

The Lakewood Police Department strongly believes the suspects were involved in three different carjacking incidents from the past week.

The first incident took place on Feb. 1, the second was on Feb. 5 and the third carjacking was on Feb. 6.

Police said around 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, a man had his Chevy Cruze taken from him by two male suspects in the Aldi's parking lot on West 117th Street.

Investigators said the motorist was injured during the crime.

The incident on Feb. 5 occurred around 8 p.m. at Marc's Plaza.

Authorities said a man was approached by five to eight juvenile males who threatened him, pointed something at him and took his vehicle and wallet.

Officials said the suspects drove off in an unknown direction.

Authorities spotted the car around West 117th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police said the officer began a pursuit into Cleveland that was eventually stopped due to safety concerns.

Investigators said the incident on Feb. 6 happened around 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of Clifton Avenue.

A woman told police she was parking her car when a group of men robbed her of her Nisson X-Terra at gunpoint.

