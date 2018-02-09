Northeast Ohio weather: Icy mix at times this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Not the prettiest of weekends around here with low clouds and a front that will be hanging around like a bad cold. Waves of moisture will be training along this boundary. There will be extended periods of dry weather. The front will be drifting south on Saturday. A general north wind off of icy Lake Erie will prevent any kind of warming along the lakeshore. We will word it as periods of light icy mix across the area Saturday. This could consist of mainly rain or ice. There could be a little snow in there as well. Saturday night could be tricky with freezing drizzle (depending on whether the air temperature is at 32 degrees or below.) This could cause a glaze of ice on the roads where the freezing drizzle happens. Another wave of steadier light wintry mix arrives Sunday afternoon. This will eventually change to a small period of light snow Sunday evening before coming to an end.

