Northeast Ohio weather: Snow will slow you down this morning

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Snow is moving through the viewing this morning. This will coat the roads. The snow will move NORTH through the morning. It will move out of the Akron-Canton area by 11:00 AM. It will move out of the Cleveland area by midday. We may very well be dry (or cloudy with drizzle) from noon until this evening. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, we'll be on our way back to above freezing later today!

9:00 AM: 21°, Noon: 27°, 5:00 PM: 34°

As we approach mid-to-late afternoon, moisture will begin to move back into the area from the northwest. When the precipitation returns to the area, we'll be slightly above freezing. So, we'll probably see a wintry mix of rain and snow initially.

As temperatures fall through the evening, we'll change back to all snow. Right now I am thinking this transition to all snow will occur around 10:00 PM or so. *NOTE: The best chance of snow overnight will be north of I-76. Those of you farther south may not see much, if anything late tonight.* Stay tuned.

The accumulation forecast has not changed much.

Lakeshore areas, including Sandusky, downtown Cleveland, Ashtabula, Painesville, Geneva-on-the-Lake: 2" – 4"

Cleveland suburbs south of the lakeshore, Medina, Akron, Canton, Warren, Mansfield, Youngstown: 1" – 3"

South of Canton, including Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties: A dusting

Weekend Outlook:

We'll wake up Saturday morning to areas of snow, as temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. Snow will continue in Cleveland off and on through the day. It will be chilly and cloudy and probably pretty ugly. South of I-76, some rain may mix with the snow as the day goes on.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 30s.

We'll fall back into the upper 20s on Saturday night, with a chance of snow showers.

Early this morning, it does look like snow will stick around for Sunday. This will need to be closely watched through the weekend. Stay tuned.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the lower 30s.

Snow should move out of the area Sunday night.

Looking Ahead:

It sure has been an active week, huh? Here's a bit of good news for you. Next week will be MUCH quieter. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (Valentine's Day) will be dry. Rain showers will be possible by next Thursday.

Temperatures will also be warmer next week.

Monday's high: 32°

Tuesday's high: 41°

Wednesday's high: 44°

Thursday's high: 44°

