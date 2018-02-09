Hill, Hood, Clarkson, Nance, Jr.: Meet the newest Cleveland Cavaliers

Are you still trying to comprehend all the moves that the Cleveland Cavaliers made before the trade deadline? So are we.

TRADED!: Cavs send 6 players packing; Gone are D-Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Frye, Shumpert, Crowder & Rose

The Cavs, by far, made the biggest moves on Thursday. The team acquired youthful athleticism that will hopefully benefit the Cavs for the rest of this season and beyond.

Here's an introduction to the newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Larry Nance, Jr. - The name may already sound familiar. Nance, Jr. comes home to his native Northeast Ohio, and is the son of former Cleveland Cavs great Larry Nance, Sr. The power forward comes to the Cavs from the Lakers in the deal for Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye. He was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but is known for his athleticism, just like his father. Nance, at 6 feet 9 inches tall, will likely be added rim protection along side Tristan Thompson. He's averaging 8.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. His dunking abilities have landed him a spot in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

Jordan Clarkson - The guard joins the Cavs as part of the deal with the Lakers. He's averaging 14.5 points per game while playing just 23.7 minutes per game this season in Los Angeles. He has primarily played off the bench this season, but is one of the best reserve scorers in the league. The long and athletic Clarkson, who joined the league in 2014, has been improving his defense season-by-season, which is something that is much needed in Cleveland if the team hopes to advance through the playoffs.

George Hill - The lengthy 6 feet 2 inch tall point guard joins the Cavaliers from the Sacramento Kings. The 31-year-old, 10-year veteran is a solid ball handler. He set career highs last season, but is only averaging 10.3 points per game along with 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds each contest. Hill is underrated when it comes to guarding an opponent and should be an upgrade from Isaiah Thomas on the defensive end because of his size. Hill, who joined the NBA in 2008, is currently under contract through 2020.

Rodney Hood - The Cavs acquired shooting guard Rodney Hood in the trade that sent Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Utah Jazz. The shooting guard was a first-round draft pick out of Duke in 2014. Hood was having a career-year with the Jazz for the first half of the 2017-18 NBA season. He was averaging 16.8 points per game and is shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range. He also has the ability to create his own shot

The Cleveland Cavaliers roster was completely overhauled after the flurry of trades. Here's a look at the potential restructured depth chart;

Guards: George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Calderon, JR Smith, Rodney Hood, Kyle Korver

Forwards: LeBron James, Jeff Green, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance, Jr., Kevin Love

Center: Tristan Thompson

