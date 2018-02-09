School closings, delays due to morning snow accumulation

Snow that impacted Friday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

LIST: Click here for an updated list of school cancellations and delays

The snow moved in from the south early Friday morning through the Akron-Canton area, into downtown Cleveland, and over Lake Erie.

Morning snow, cloudy afternoon with patchy drizzle or snowflakes. Morning snow accumulation. 2" - 4". — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) February 9, 2018

Western Ohio could see more than 10 inches of snow, but the immediate impacts to Northeast Ohio aren't expected to exceed 5 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wood, Ottawa, and Sandusky Counties in northwest Ohio. Winter Storm Warning continues for Lucas County. Snow will impact the morning commute from Toledo east to Cleveland. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/zf5cclHMfq — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 9, 2018

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on-air and online on the developing weather patterns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.