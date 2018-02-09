School closings, delays due to morning snow accumulation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School closings, delays due to morning snow accumulation

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Snow that impacted Friday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

LIST: Click here for an updated list of school cancellations and delays

The snow moved in from the south early Friday morning through the Akron-Canton area, into downtown Cleveland, and over Lake Erie.

Western Ohio could see more than 10 inches of snow, but the immediate impacts to Northeast Ohio aren't expected to exceed 5 inches of snow.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on-air and online on the developing weather patterns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly