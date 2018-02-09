Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of newborn rhino calf

The newborn rhino calf was delivered on Feb. 7 (Source: Facebook)

Oh baby! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a newborn Eastern black rhinoceros.

After a 15-month pregnancy, 14-year-old Kibibbi delivered the calf on Feb. 7, 2018.

"Kibibbi's pregnancy announcement last year coincided bringing our Future for Wildlife program and conservation work to the forefront," said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar.

Less than 750 Eastern black rhinos remain in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

The newest addition to the rhino family at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is the sixth Eastern black rhino calf born at the zoo, with another one on the way!

Igne, the 24-year-old rhino at the Metroparks zoo is also pregnant. She is expected to deliver this fall, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Kibibii and her calf will not be visible to the public while the mother and baby are cared for by zoo staff and develop a familial bond.

