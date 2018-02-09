Revere High School grad Larry Nance, Jr. heading back to Northeast Ohio

There's lots of excitement out at Revere High School as Larry Nance, Jr. is headed back to his hometown in Northeast Ohio to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His former coach at Revere, Dean Rahas, thinks this will be a great fit for him.

"It's good that he's back home. He's not only a great player but a great person," said Rahas.

Nance is averaging just over 8 points a game and 6 boards and brings elite athleticism to a team in great need of youth and energy.

The team also added guards Rodney Hood, George Hill and Jordan Clarkson in a busy day.

