Man dies at hospital after shooting on Cleveland's east side

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday evening on Cleveland's east side.

2018 Murder rate in Northeast Ohio (interactive map)

According to Cleveland detectives, 34-year-old Henry Menefee was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Menefee was lying on the street when police and paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not named any suspects in connection to the shooting.

