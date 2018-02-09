Dog rescued from icy University Circle pond

Officers from the University Circle Police Department helped rescue a dog that fell through the ice in a pond at Lake View Cemetery.

According to police, officers responded Wednesday evening and found the mid-sized, blonde dog in the pond.

The dog was not able to climb out of the water and up a steep embankment, so one officer was able to reach the dog while two other officers held her leg so she would not fall in.

Cleveland Animal Control officers took the dog to a nearby animal hospital for treatment and is now doing very well according to a veterinarian.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.