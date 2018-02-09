Discover The Dinosaurs ~ Register to win tickets!

All-New Interactive Dinosaur and Dragon Exhibit Roars Into Cleveland

Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek Stomps into Town February 17-19

Calling all budding paleontologists! Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek, an all-new roam-through dinosaur exhibition, stomps into the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland February 17-19. The prehistoric adventure will feature hands-on interactive activities and entertainment that dinosaur fans of every age can really sink their teeth into.

This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, and even see a Dino skeleton come to life!

Other attractions include a Dinosaur Time Trek Roar-O-Meter, Dino Eggs, a craft area, a Dino Dig, and the Time Trek Theater with various entertainment programs throughout the day, such as featured paleontologist performers and scientists, baby dinosaurs, and more! Guests can become paleontologists for the day using a Dino Bone Scanner device that helps classify bones while educating attendees about the dinosaurs each bone came from!

This Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek event also includes a variety of hands-on activities and animatronic dragons, each inspired by a different culture’s folklore: Latin American, Asian, and European. Time Trekkers can check out the Dragon Breath Replicator, make music on dragon scales, and more!

Visit DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com for more details, tickets, and the complete list of upcoming shows.