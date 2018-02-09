Ohio public school suspends prayer before games

A public high school in the Youngstown area is ending a tradition that dates back more than 30 years.

Student-athletes at West Branch High School would participate in a prayer before football and basketball games, but that tradition has stopped.

"It's disheartening when this kind of thing comes in from outside because it is a well-loved tradition," says Pastor Mark Reich. "The faith foundation in this community, it runs deep."

The school says it received a complaint about the religious tradition, so now the prayer is being suspended from sporting events.

According to the school district's superintendent, the school is attempting to come up with a plan that doesn't violate public school policy.

