Student brings loaded gun to Akron high school

A 15-year-old boy is facing criminal charges, after allegedly bringing a gun to Buchtel High School on Thursday.

Akron police say another student spotted the weapon Thursday afternoon and went home and told his parent.

The parent immediately called a school administrator and the school was placed on lockdown.

The school resource officer recovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the suspect's locker and arrested the 15-year-old.

He is now charged with carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance in a school safety zone and inducing panic.

The teenager is locked up in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

