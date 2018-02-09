Troopers make $90,000 cocaine bust in Summit County

Two Connecticut men were arrested with $90,000 worth of cocaine in their vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over their vehicle on Feb. 7 on I-80 in Summit County.

Troopers say the driver made a lane violation.

Once the Chevy Malibu with Florida plates was pulled over, troopers got suspicious and brought a drug sniffing K9 to the scene.

The K9 found a duffel bag with the two pounds of cocaine.

Driver Pedro Valle, 30, and passenger, Miguel Dejesus, 31, are both charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

