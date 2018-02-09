Akron firefighter arrested, accused of shooting man during fight

An Akron firefighter has been charged with felonious assault after a domestic incident that occurred outside of a McKinley Avenue home on Feb. 2.

The attorney for Enrique Green, 31, brought his client into the police station Friday morning. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Saturday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. last Friday, officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

Police say Green was visiting a female friend at her home when her ex-boyfriend showed up.

The two males started arguing. The ex-boyfriend grabbed a brick and attempted to throw it at Enrique Green, police say.

Green then fired a shot at the male, striking him in the shoulder, according to police.

The victim then drove himself to Akron City Hospital where he was treated and released.

Green does have a carry concealed weapon permit.

Enrique Green has been employed with the City of Akron Fire Department for more than six years. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.