Faulty electrical wiring may have started fatal Maple Heights fire

A 100-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning and the Ohio State Fire Marshal says faulty electrical wiring, could be to blame.

Maple Heights firefighters responded to Sophia Lingro's home on James Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rescued her from the second floor, but she died shortly after at Marymount Hospital.

A neighbor says Lingro would have turned 101 years old in March.

The State Fire Marshal adds the fire started in the home's basement.

Firefighters from several surrounding departments provided mutual aid.

