Victim says attempted robbery suspect told her ‘If you don’t hurry up, I will shoot you in the face’

The North Olmsted Police Department said investigators are looking for the suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General on Clague Avenue.

Police said two men entered the store around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Authorities said one of the men had a handgun and put it toward one of the employee's head.

One of the employees of the store told police one of the suspects told her to give him the money.

She told officers one of the suspects said, "If you don’t hurry up, I will shoot you in the face."

Officials said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Investigators said the two men left the scene without any money.

The incident is under investigation.

