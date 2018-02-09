Cleveland Cooks: Chocolate Fettuccine - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Chocolate Fettuccine

Lockkeepers on Rockside Road in Cleveland offers a Valentine's Day pasta. 

Chocolate Fettuccine

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 12.7 oz. flour
  • 1.4 oz cocoa powder
  • 4 each whole eggs
  • 1.5 teaspoon of salt

Method:

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor or mixer and mix until completely combined.
  • Using a pasta roller or rolling pin, roll out dough 
  • Cut to desired length and thickness

For the sauce:

  • ½ cup speck Julienne

  • 2/3 cup gorgonzola crumbled

  • 1 cup half and half

  • ¼ cup toasted walnut

  • ¼ cup red seedless grape cut in half

Method:

  • In a medium sized sauté pan quickly cook the speck (or pancetta for a substitute)
  • Add the half and half and crumbled gorgonzola cheese
  • Stir the mixture briefly to combine until smooth
  • Toss the fettuccine pasta with the toasted walnuts and grapes
  • Serve immediately

