Shots fired during Westlake road rage

Police say several shots were fired during a road rage incident on I-90.

On Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m., a witness called 911 to report the driver of a Dodge Neon "brake checking" and swerving at other cars.

A person inside the Neon then fired several shots at another vehicle.

Nobody was injured, but the victim's vehicle had several bullet holes in it.

Westlake police tracked down the shooter, Raylon Larobb Etheridge, 22 from Lyndhurst, and charged him with having weapons under disability, felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm.

When officers arrested Etheridge, they found a loaded handgun.

