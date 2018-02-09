Documents show potential baby snatcher declared incompetent in 2003

Evidence has been uncovered as to why authorities are concerned that a woman may be in danger to steal a baby from a hospital maternity ward.

Documents in probate court show that Dawn Marie Brown was declared incompetent in 2003, and a guardian was assigned to her.

She has been monitored and the guardian makes biennial reports to the court about her condition.

The last update is from 2016.

Police say Brown is under investigation for making false claims about being pregnant and having cancer.

New pictures have surfaced of Brown attending a baby shower in October where she was showered with gifts. Balloons in the room proclaim “It’s a girl."

She allegedly crafted fake social media claims petitioning for life-saving blood transfusions needed to save her nonexistent baby.

In one, her husband -- Kenneth Brown, a now-retired Cleveland police officer -- writes: "Doctor just called. Kassidy Marie, the baby would have a 5 percent chance of survival if delivered now and my beautiful wife still would have no chance at all."

Her Facebook posts sparked widespread community support, including the rank-and-file in the police department. A blood drive was held at the union hall on her behalf.

Her husband retired this week after the investigation begun.

Earlier this week, extra security was put into place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear Brown may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.

Cleveland Clinic police posted an alert flier at the hospital.

According to the poster, Brown is reportedly running an ongoing scam involving a fake pregnancy.

In a release, the hospital said, "Based on information we received from the Cleveland Police Department, we have taken extra measures to ensure patients are safe and secure at Fairview Hospital. We take this matter seriously and want to reassure our patients that their safety is our top priority."

Brown married her husband in November the same month she divorced her previous husband in Lorain County. She has now been married seven times.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.