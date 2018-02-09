Carol Burnett scheduled to perform at Playhouse Square in May

Carol Burnett is scheduled to perform at Connor Palace in Playhouse Square on May 9. (Source Playhouse Square)

Carol Burnett is scheduled to perform at Connor Palace in Playhouse Square on May 9.

Her show is being called "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks The Questions."

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Ticket prices will be set at:

$58

$78

$88

$128

$178

