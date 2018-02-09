Alliance kindergarten student brings gun onto bus

An Alliance kindergarten student brought a gun on to a school bus on Feb. 9.(Source: Raycom Media)

According to a news release from the Alliance City School District the bus driver was able to get the gun away from the student safely.

Superintendent Jeffery Talbert said the student brought a gun onto the bus in their backpack.

The school said at the time there was only one other student on the bus and they showed the gun to that student.

The other student reported it to the bus driver, according to Alliance City Schools.

The school district said the the driver immediately stopped the bus and safely took the backpack and kept it in her possession.

No one was injured in the incident.

Talbert in a Facebook post thanked the student who was brave enough to report the gun.

He also thanked the bus driver for handling the situation calmly and safely.

The Alliance Police Department is working with the school district on the investigation.

Alliance City Schools said the safety of students is their top priority.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

